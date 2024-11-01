ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Bachman-Turner Overdrive announce 2 Maritime tour stops next spring

    Canadian singer and guitarist Randy Bachman, of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, speaks after being presented a proclamation declaring Bachman-Turner Overdrive Day by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, not seen, ahead of his concert at the Pacific National Exhibition Fair in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. This year marks 50 years since BTO first played the PNE. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Canadian singer and guitarist Randy Bachman, of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, speaks after being presented a proclamation declaring Bachman-Turner Overdrive Day by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, not seen, ahead of his concert at the Pacific National Exhibition Fair in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. This year marks 50 years since BTO first played the PNE. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    The legendary rock n’ roll band behind hits such as “Takin’ Care Of Business” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet" has announced a 2025 tour across Canada.

    Bachman Turner-Overdrive's "Back In Overdrive Tour" will include two shows in Atlantic Canada - TD Station in Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday, May 7 and the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Thursday, May 8.

    April Wine and Headpins, two fellow Canadian rock bands, will open the show, according to a release from the band.

    “Now, we're excited to return, bringing along Canadian rock legends April Wine and Headpins. Get ready for a night of 70's classic rock that continues to dominate the airwaves. I'll be playing all the Guess Who and BTO hits with my band, BTO, and with April Wine and Headpins joining us, it's going to be an unforgettable evening. Crank up the hits! Canadian rock is back, and BTO is back!" said Bachman in the release.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

