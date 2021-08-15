MONCTON -- After a difficult year and a half, tourism operators in New Brunswick say they are finally seeing a much-needed boost in business.

The project lifted all border restrictions just over two weeks ago, and is now being flooded with both national and international travellers.

The boardwalk in Moncton was full of visitors on Sunday, a welcomed change of pace for both tourists, and tourism operators in the region.

“We’ve gone to the zoo, we went down by the wharf, and up the mountain today,” says Staci Murphy, visiting New Brunswick from Maine.

“On Friday we drove down to Peggy’s Cove, because it’s only three hours. It’s so nice that all the provinces in the Maritimes are close together, like a two hour, three hour drive, which is nice,” adds Alex Liota, an Ontario resident.

While some made their ways to the Maritimes to see the sights, others travelled for reunions that were months in the making.

“We’re here to visit, but mostly to see our granddaughter, who we haven’t seen since last September because she’s here at the Université de Moncton,” says Robert Chartrand, visiting from Quebec.

But it’s not just Canadian travellers getting out and around town, with sites reporting an influx of American visitors this weekend.

“Our oldest came to school here in Moncton, and now that we’ve been able to cross, we’ve been able to come visit and have family time and vacation at the same time,” says Maine resident Staci Murphy.

At Moncton’s Magnetic Hill, cars were lined up waiting their turn to experience one of the city’s most popular destinations.

“Here in 2021, we’ve seen tourism increase a little bit here at Magnetic Hill, and we’re probably at about 40 per cent, but we’re up to 100 per cent with our Quebec and Ontario travellers,” says Jill Marvin, Director at Magnetic Hill Zoo and Park.

Marvin adds they saw a record number of American licence plates at the Magnetic Hill illusion on Sunday.

Many tourists say the low case count across the Maritimes throughout the pandemic influenced their decision to visit the region.

“We’ve been itching to travel for a long time, and this seemed like the safest place to travel,” says Jag Kaler, a Vancouver resident.

“There have been really great precautions taken wherever we’ve gone,” says Murphy. “We’ve continued to wear our masks, even though we’re fully vaccinated, just at the request of Canada, and overall we’ve just felt safe.”

A Moncton taxi driver says his business increased by 50 per cent recently, thanks to folks visiting from out of town.

“It is good eh? I am happy,” laughs Lutful Hannan.

While the Canadian border opened to fully vaccinated Americans on August 9, the American side won’t open until next Saturday, August 21.

A number of tourism operators say they are expecting another boost in business when both sides of the border are opened to travellers.