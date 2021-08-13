HALIFAX -- The push continues to get more young people in Nova Scotia vaccinated before they head back to the classroom in September.

"The more students we have double vaccinated the safer schools are going to be and that increases the likelihood that schools can remain open safely and sustainably to in-person learning throughout the year,” said Paul Wozney, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

As of last Friday, 20 per cent of youth ages 12 to 14 have had one dose of vaccine, and 59 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 15 per cent of those ages 15 to 19 are partially vaccinated with only one shot, and 57 percent have had both doses of vaccine.

Updated numbers on vaccine uptake by age group were expected to be released Friday by the provincial government but were not available by deadline.

"As we know, 12 to 18-year-olds when they're in school they're next to each other, they're hanging out together and that's normal and usual, but also we want them protected from spreading virus from one person to another,” said Dr. Lisa Barrett, a Nova Scotia infectious disease specialist and scientist.

Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved by Health Canada for use in youth age 12 and older.

At this time, there are no vaccines approved for use in children under the age of 12 in Canada.

"At this point, there's no medically safe vaccine for kids 12 and under so that's half our students in the province where there's no vaccine acting as a protective layer at schools and now we've got half the kids between 12 and 18 who are unvaccinated,” said Wozney.

Dr. Joanne Langley, the head of pediatric infectious diseases with IWK Health in Halifax, says children and adolescents are susceptible to COVID-19 just as adults are.

"I know parents would want their adolescents to be protected against serious illness just like they want them to wear a motorcycle helmet if they're going on a motorcycle or a bicycle helmet, just like they would want them to look before they cross the street. The vaccines are protection for our young adolescents,” said Langley.

With some jurisdictions starting to experience a fourth wave of the virus, experts say one dose of vaccine is not enough.

"That second dose really does get you that extremely high level of protection,” said Epidemiologist Kevin Wilson.

"One dose of vaccine is useful but we really do need two doses of vaccine and two weeks after your second dose before you get full protection,” said Barrett.

"There are still Nova Scotians who haven't been vaccinated or had their second dose and they're strongly encouraged to get the vaccine because that is the shield of protection against incoming COVID,” added Langley.