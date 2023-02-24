Bad deal or injustice? Quebec, N.L. premiers see Churchill Falls differently
Quebec Premier Francois Legault recognized on Friday that a decades-old hydroelectricity contract that has made his province billions of dollars has become "a bad deal" for Newfoundland and Labrador -- but he stopped short of calling it an injustice.
Legault was in St. John's for talks with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey about what comes after the notorious 1969 Churchill Falls agreement ends in 2041. The lopsided arrangement between Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador heavily favours Quebec, and has left a lasting bitterness in Canada's easternmost province.
"I don't want to judge Mr. Smallwood or the people who signed this contract," Legault told reporters, referring to Joey Smallwood, Newfoundland and Labrador's first premier and the man who signed the agreement. "But today, when you look at the price (Quebec pays) and you look at the market price, it became a bad deal for Newfoundland and Labrador."
When pressed again about whether he would call the arrangement "unjust," Legault reiterated, "It's a bad deal."
The agreement allows Quebec's provincially owned hydroelectric utility, Hydro-Quebec, to purchase most of the electricity generated by the Churchill Falls hydroelectric dam in Labrador -- and reap most of the profits. As of 2019, the deal had yielded close to $28 billion in profits to Quebec, and about $2 billion for Newfoundland and Labrador.
The utility pays 0.2 cents per kilowatt hour for Churchill Falls power, a price Furey described on Friday as "essentially free." Hydro-Quebec posted record profits in 2022 -- $4.6 billion -- collected partly by selling cheap power from Churchill Falls.
Earlier this week, Legault said he wanted a "win-win" deal for Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador -- and even suggested paying the province more for electricity before the deal ends in 2041.
Furey told reporters Friday that he and Legault agreed to assemble teams for "high-level discussions" about what could be changed in the existing contract and what might replace it in 18 years.
Newfoundland and Labrador's premier described the deal differently than Legault did.
"We had talked about the imbalance, the injustice, the perceived injustice, the real injustice, the fiscal injustice of the contract today," Furey said of his discussions with his colleague. He added that Legault recognized the "punitive nature" of the arrangement.
Some in Newfoundland and Labrador, like Pam Frampton, former managing editor at the Telegram newspaper in St. John's, speak of growing up "in the shadow" of Churchill Falls.
"There were always these associated feelings of shame and bitterness, and the feeling that we had been duped," she said in an interview.
Jeff Webb, a historian at Memorial University, says some residents of Newfoundland and Labrador think the province wouldn't have endured the "humiliation" of needing equalization payments from the federal government if the Churchill Falls agreement had more evenly served both provinces.
"It does speak to people's sense that this is something that's always been rightly ours, and it's been stolen," Webb said in a recent interview.
Innu in Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador have gone to court seeking damages for the destruction they say the dam has wrought in their traditional territory. The Innu of Uashat mak Mani-utenam in Quebec filed a $2.2-billion lawsuit against Hydro-Quebec earlier this year, and the Innu Nation in Labrador sued Hydro-Quebec and Churchill Falls (Labrador) Corp., a subsidiary of Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, for $4 billion in 2020.
Legault and Furey said Friday they were ready to work with Indigenous groups as talks continue.
"It's important for me and for Andrew (Furey) to have discussions with the Innu people and Indigenous people, and we will do so together," Legault said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the "Freedom Convoy" movement.
Canada sending four more battle tanks to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will send four more Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine as the country marks one year since the Russian invasion.
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her.
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto for 8 months after today
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
-
Toronto to mark one-year anniversary of Ukraine war with solidarity march
A number of events are being held in Toronto today to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and show support for the war-torn country.
Calgary
-
In her honour: Evelyn Roy's family raises funds for hospital parking passes
Sunday will mark three years since 11-year-old Evelyn Roy passed away from cancer, but the child's legacy continues to live on as her family aims to raise critical funds for those in need.
-
Charges filed against Calgary woman in Wheatland County police shooting
Following an investigation into a police shooting in mid-February, charges have been filed against a Calgary woman.
-
Calgary road rage incident sees victim assaulted and followed until they crashed
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a case of road rage earlier this week that left the victim with substantial injuries.
Montreal
-
Meriem Boundaoui, 15, was 'innocent victim' in feud over parking spots, Crown alleges
A newly unsealed court document alleges that Meriem Boundaoui, the 15-year-old fatally shot in Montreal two years ago, was an 'innocent victim' in a dispute about parking spots.
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The Quebec man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute, in which he was found mentally able to participate in the case.
-
Ukrainian circus performer, 19, finds new life in Montreal
One year after the Russian invasion, a 19-year-old circus performer from Ukraine has found a new home – and a fresh start to her career – in Montreal.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 3 houses affected by large fire in southwest Edmonton
Firefighters responded to a fire at a house under construction just after noon on Friday.
-
Alberta to spend extra $7M for newcomer supports in Budget 2023 as aid organizations note growing demand
Alberta is planning to spend an additional $7 million over the next three years on language and settlement services, such as those that have helped 22,000 Ukrainians settle in the province since Russia invaded one year ago.
Northern Ontario
-
First person to discover Renee Sweeney crime scene saw someone crouched over her
Testifying on Friday morning, the first person to discover the Renee Sweeney crime scene in 1998 described what he saw as he and his fiancée walked into the adult video store.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police looking for man in relation to area thefts, assault
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with three thefts and a recent assault in the community of Hanmer.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
London
-
9-1-1 call leads to gun-related charges for London man
A weapons related charge has been laid against a London, Ont. man after an incident in the city’s east end Thursday afternoon. Police said a call was made to 9-1-1 at about 1:20 p.m. after a citizen believed he heard gunshots outside a residence on Whitney Avenue.
-
Sweet News: Some maple syrup farms to open this weekend
Towards the end of the 2020 maple syrup season, Nelson McLachlan could have never imagined what was coming. It had been a good year at Fort Rose Maple Company, southeast of Parkhill, Ont. Then the pandemic hit. Fast-forward three years and the McLachlan family is ready to welcome back visitors to its pancake house and sugar bush.
-
Garbage truck vs. SUV near St. Thomas
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck. All injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government ends freeze on municipal grants, announces March 7 budget date
The Manitoba government is ending a seven-year freeze on its unconditional grants to municipalities.
-
Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country
Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.
-
Winnipeg suite set on fire, man arrested: police
An arrest was made after a suite in the city’s West End was set on fire and a man barricaded himself in the building, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
-
'Ottawa is very cozy for me': Ukrainians grateful for new life after fleeing Russian invasion
Inna Savska and Katya Kolomiiets arrived in Canada a year ago. They came to Ottawa to stay with Anna Plugatyr and her family, the only relatives they have in Canada.
-
Overbrook building damaged by fire deemed unsafe for tenants to return, landlord says
The four-storey apartment building in Overbrook badly damaged in a fire this week has been declared unsafe, and tenants will not be able to access the building, the landlord says.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to accounting firm
Financial control of an embattled Saskatoon non-profit will be temporarily handed over to an accounting firm.
-
Saskatoon child pornography investigation found no connection to dance school, police say
A 22-year-old man's child pornography charges are unrelated to his role as an instructor at a Saskatoon dance school, according to police.
-
Decorative alley lights cost Saskatoon taxpayers nearly $100K
A decorative display in a Saskatoon back alley cost taxpayers nearly $100,000.
Vancouver
-
After December travel chaos, Vancouver airport says it's 'ready' for upcoming snowstorm
Vancouver International Airport says it's "ready" for this weekend's snowstorm, which Environment Canada has suggested could break records.
-
Vancouver security guard stabbed with hypodermic needle, suspect arrested and charged
A 38-year-old woman in Vancouver has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, after police say she stabbed a security guard with a hypodermic needle on Thursday.
-
Drivers asked to avoid 'unnecessary travel' amid snowfall warnings
Drivers across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are being asked to avoid non-essential travel this weekend amid snowfall warnings.
Regina
-
2 people found dead following fire in Moose Jaw, investigation ongoing
Two people are dead following a fire in Moose Jaw on Thursday.
-
Regina vigil to recognize 1 year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Canadians, including those in Regina, will be taking part in rallies and vigils.
-
Garage fire quickly extinguished in north Regina
No one was injured after a garage fire in north Regina Friday afternoon, Regina Fire said on Twitter.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who killed Langford teen in 2010 has parole appeal dismissed
One of two men who was convicted in the horrific sexual assault and murder of a fellow classmate in Langford, B.C., more than a decade ago will remain in prison after the Parole Board of Canada dismissed his appeal for day parole.
-
B.C. announces 10-year plan, $440M investment in cancer care
The B.C. government has announced a new 10-year plan to expand cancer care as the province's population continues to grow and age.
-
Here's what to expect with this weekend's snowstorm
Is it spring yet? No, no it’s not. It’s another round of winter this weekend with snow and cold.