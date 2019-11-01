It's a picturesque village along the Bras d'Or Lake, but the water supply in Baddeck is low.

It was bottled water almost as far as the eye can see at the Baddeck Fire Hall on Friday.

There were hundreds of four-litre jugs being handed out to residents who have been asked not to use a drop more than they've needed to the past couple of days.

"Washing the dishes, I usually have the water running all of the time, you know," said resident Pat Ryan. "I had to remember to turn it off."

At the Village's water treatment plant, the problem was plain to see: a line breakage was causing a leak.

While that problem has now been fixed, conservation measures continue and Baddeck is under a boil-water advisory.

There is plenty of water here at the fire hall, but it's being rationed.

"That boils down to one jug per person," said Megan Cooper. "So it's two litres of water per person, per day, per household."

Many businesses have been able to stay open, but classes were cancelled at Baddeck Academy on Friday.

The municipal office was also closed and officials say the village -- along with Victoria County EMO -- pulled together quickly during this time of need.

"You practice for incidents like this," said Brian Morrison. "And when it comes to reality, it all came together very quickly."

While a water shortage is always going to affect pretty much everyone, the streets of Baddeck right now are relatively quiet.

During summertime, the main street would be teeming with tourists.

"We didn't have it during Celtic Colours, we didn't have it during regatta week when there are tens of thousands of people coming to our little community," said Cooper.

With the problem caused by a breakdown of aging equipment, a backup plan will be discussed for the future.