HALIFAX -- Two ballot boxes and multiple pieces of IT equipment were stolen during a break-in at a returning office in Clayton Park, a community in Halifax, N.S.

Police say at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of the break and enter at the Clayton Park West returning office, located at 137 Chain Lake Drive.

Halifax Regional Police says they believe the break-in happened sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Elections N.S. confirms there were no ballots in the boxes that were stolen.

"All ballot boxes containing early votes cast in the 41st provincial general election were secured in a locked room that was not breached," the news release read. "Elections Nova Scotia is confident that the integrity of the election in that district has not been compromised."

At this time, Elections N.S. says they know at least seven laptops, a projector, two empty ballot boxes and petty cash (about $60) were stolen from the office.

Voting at the office was impacted for approximately an hour-and-a-half Monday morning but has since resumed at a temporary location next door to the returning office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.