Barky Bakery: 11-year-old Cape Breton entrepreneur sells treats for furry friends

This sixth grade student in Sydney River, N.S. has stepped into the world of entrepreneurship through the inspiration of his furry friends.

"I wanted a health treat for my dogs and all dogs," says Lucas Sakalauskas.

The 11-year-old figured he enjoyed working in the kitchen and was interested in having his own start-up business, which has now turned into 'Barky Bakery.'

He's been selling homemade dog treats that have already gotten approval of his own too pooches, Floyd and Scruffy.

"Sweet potato, flour, eggs, and peanut butter. All natural," says Lucas.

"I was a little surprised because he came up with the idea, and the concept," says Herbie Sakalauskas, Lucas's father.

His father knew his son wasn't afraid to try new things, especially after helping his two boys produce their own new program during the pandemic.

From broadcasting in the basement to the Barky Bakery, dad says people have been quick to get behind his kids unique ventures at such a young age.

"Wants to not just sit around and play video games, but decided 'you know what, I want to do something, maybe make a little money in the process.' And here he is, starting his own little company at age 11- it's pretty neat," says Sakalauskas.

This week, Lucas distributed his first pre-ordered batch of treats at Petersfield Park in Westmount, N.S.

In two weeks' time- he plans to take another order.

"I like it a lot because I'm in control," says Lucas.

With 25 sales on his first try, he has happy customers already.

CTV News first met Lucas during his ECK News days, he was science-minded and wanted to become a doctor. Now, he is enjoying his latest business owner position.

"Just to go for it. Especially with business. You can always fail in business, but if he fails at least he tried," says Sakalauskas.

"Go check out our Facebook page, Barky Bakery Treats. And if you want to buy some, our Gmail is there too," says Lucas.