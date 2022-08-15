Barrier-free boxing program underway in Halifax

A new boxing program in Halifax is growing the sport in the LGBTQ2s+ community. Gwen Carson said boxing has already helped her grow in many ways.

“Definitely confidence," said Carson, who boxes at Queensberry Rules.

The club recently started classes for members of the LGBTQ2s+ community.

“It is super powerful," said Carson. "The first time we did it, there were a lot of people.”

It launched during Pride Month, and is designed to promote openness and accessibility. Queensberry Rules has opened its doors to people from diverse backgrounds who do not necessarily have experience in sports or going to a gym.

“We gave them a safe environment and they had fun and they learn something," said Carson. "They will want to continue with the programs this gym has to offer.”

Like Carson, Lisa Buchanan learned to box at Queensberry Rules. Now, she also works as a boxing instructor.

“To be able to provide that welcoming environment to folks from the queer community is really important to me,” said Buchanan. “We are taking a small step by opening up spaces to people who might not otherwise have been comfortable in the past.”

According to the club’s co-owner, Laura MacPhee, more than 60 boxers have signed up.

“This is to prove that this sport is not stuck in the olden days," said MacPhee. “We are growing as coaches and we are growing as a community, and it’s not just about people who want to fight. It’s about people who want to get in and learn about the sport and enjoy the sport.”