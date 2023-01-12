Barrington high school threat was a hoax: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says a recent threat towards a high school in Barrington, N.S., is not legitimate.
Barrington RCMP responded to a report of a threat to the Barrington Municipal High School on Oak Park Road around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Police learned that a student had received a message through social media from a person she didn’t know. According to the RCMP, the message said there would be a shooting at the high school "at a future date."
Since then, police say they have been collecting information and evidence as they investigate the threat.
Investigators have determined the threat originated from another country and “was a hoax intended to cause panic.”
Barrington Municipal High School was closed since the threat but reopened Thursday.
Police say officers will be at the school in an effort to reassure students, parents and staff.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military
The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to a University of Alberta professor to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Andy Knight, a professor of international relations and the school's first provost fellow in Black excellence and leadership, made a proposal to the federal department last fall in which he drew attention to racism in the military.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Smart watches making false 911 calls at B.C. ski mountains, RCMP say
Kelowna RCMP are the latest emergency responders to warn smart watch users about an increase in false 911 calls caused by their devices' SOS function.
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
Toronto
-
Police to announce new information on abduction of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Ontario Provincial Police are set to provide an update Thursday morning exactly one year since Elnaz Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home and loaded into a white Lexus SUV by three men dressed in police gear.
-
Waiting to borrow Prince Harry's book in Toronto? It could take more than a year
It could take more than a year for Prince Harry’s memoir to land in the hands of Toronto Public Library readers patiently waiting for quality time with the explosive book.
-
Premier Doug Ford to hold a news conference
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to hold a news conference this morning in Hamilton.
Calgary
-
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
Montreal
-
Former NHL defenceman P.K. Subban set for emotional return to Montreal
P.K. Subban knows standing at centre ice in Montreal's Bell Centre on Thursday will stir emotions. Montreal is set to honour Subban ahead of a game against the Nashville Predators, the team the Habs dealt the blue-liner to in 2016.
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal Montreal apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
Sherbrooke woman arrested for alleged break-in, vehicle theft
A woman in her 50s from Laval, Que. was arrested Wednesday in Sherbrooke for an alleged attempted vehicle theft and break-in the night before.
Edmonton
-
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Olympic champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for passengers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story that she'll never forget.
-
'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military
The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to a University of Alberta professor to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Andy Knight, a professor of international relations and the school's first provost fellow in Black excellence and leadership, made a proposal to the federal department last fall in which he drew attention to racism in the military.
-
Premier, sovereignty bill are barriers to progress on emerging energy: Alberta NDP
Alberta’s Opposition NDP leader wants to see more details of Ottawa's proposed plan for green energy jobs, but says Premier Danielle Smith’s knee-jerk criticism and her sovereignty act don't help anyone.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Student Services Consortium cancels several school bus routes
Due to poor road conditions following another blanket of snow, Sudbury Student Services Consortium is cancelling school bus service to several areas Thursday morning.
-
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
-
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
London
-
Strathroy woman sentenced to five years for impaired driving causing death of girl
Eight-year-old Nihal Toor of Virginia was visiting family in the London in July of 2020 when the car she was in was struck by an impaired driver
-
Moir, Weaver advocates of gender-expansive ice dance and pairs figure skating teams
Skate Canada has rewritten its policy that specifies ice dance and pairs team must comprise a man and a woman, a rule change that has Weaver and two-time Olympic ice dance champion Scott Moir as its biggest advocates — and could revolutionize the stuffy figure skating world.
-
Friday the 13th revelers advised to use caution when driving to Port Dover
Norfolk County officials are warning those heading to Port Dover for Friday the 13th that the forecast may cause treacherous road conditions.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought I was going to die': Woman wants changes to transit security after being threatened
A Manitoba woman said she feared for her life and wants to see safety improved on Winnipeg Transit after she said she was threatened on the bus on Tuesday.
-
Manitoba drivers to pay more for car insurance
Manitoba drivers will be paying a bit more for their car insurance over the next year.
-
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Here's when Ottawa could receive up to 30 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for up to 30 cm of snow by late Friday.
-
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
-
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s the worst they’ve seen it': Saskatoon children’s hospital overwhelmed
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is warning about an ongoing health crisis at Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH).
-
When a minute lasts forever: Sask. mom still mourning son slain by gang
The mother of a gang member in Prince Albert, who was slain after kissing another member's girl, shares the story of how she thinks he became involved with the gang, and the hopes she had for his future.
-
BRIT is back: Western Canada’s premiere high school basketball tournament returns for 53rd year
The Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) is back for it’s 53rd year, after the pandemic forced it into a two-year hiatus.
Vancouver
-
Uncertified teachers hired in Chilliwack schools amid staff shortages
A severe shortage of substitute teachers in a B.C. school district has led to the hiring of uncertified teachers to fill the gaps.
-
'Urban explorer' finds stash of vintage Hotel Vancouver silverware buried in the woods
In his spare time, North Vancouver’s Christian Laub enjoys searching for and collecting vintage items. So when he got a tip about a car buried in the woods, he headed there with a fellow urban explorer – and found something else entirely.
-
UBC faces criticism for handling of Indigenous identity case
When Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond's claim to Indigenous identity was questioned by a CBC report in October, the University of British Columbia didn't offer an explanation of whether it would investigate, citing privacy concerns.
Regina
-
'Not going to believe the stats': Sask. teen defying the odds as he recovers from severe spinal cord injury
A Saskatchewan teenager is defying the odds while recovering in hospital after suffering a severe spinal cord injury.
-
Sask. First Nation to make 'major announcement' about discovery at former residential school site
Star Blanket Cree Nation is set to make a major announcement related to the community's ground penetrating radar search around the site of the former Qu'Appelle Indian Industrial School.
-
Here's what to watch out for in Saskatchewan's night skies in 2023
A new comet, more northern lights and a partial solar eclipse are just some of the astronomical events happening above Saskatchewan in 2023.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' Metchosin murder
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced Zachary Armitage to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the “grotesque” first-degree murder of Martin Payne at his home on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. launches hiring drive for Crown prosecutors to help address repeat offending
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has launched a recruitment drive for Crown lawyers and other staff, part of a series of recent measures to address repeat violent offending.
-
Former Victoria-to-Vancouver luxury ferry sold to Mexican company
A short-lived luxury ferry between Victoria and Vancouver has been sold to a Mexican company and was being loaded for transport in Victoria on Tuesday.