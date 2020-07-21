HALIFAX -- Things got a little rowdy in Clyde River, N.S. on Saturday night leading to the arrest of one man for aggravated assault.

Police say the assault occurred at a home at around 9:30 p.m.

"The victim was struck in the head with a piece of lumber, then physically assaulted," the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say the victim and the suspect know each other and after the suspect left the house, the victim called for help and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

"When the suspect left the home, he forcibly took another person from the home," police said in a news release.

Barrington RCMP say they located and arrested the suspect on Sunday evening. Twenty-seven-year-old Dustin Crowell of Barrington faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault, kidnapping, and three counts of fail to comply with a release order.

Crowell remains in custody until his next court appearance in Yarmouth on Thursday.