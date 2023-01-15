Baseball New Brunswick aims to get more females on the diamond
With Moncton's baseball season just around the corner, the hope is that the diamond will look a little bit different this year with more female players out on the field.
On Sunday, girls ages six to sixteen came out to Moncton’s Sportsdome to test their skills.
It’s all part of an initiative from Baseball New Brunswick to get more girls out on the field.
"Baseball’s kind of seen as a male dominated sport and that’s definitely something that we struggle with, but we’re kind of here to prove that baseball’s not just for boys,” explained Baseball New Brunswick Program Coordinator, Meghan Beland.
"There are tons of girls playing baseball in New Brunswick and we’re, again, trying to make a safe and welcoming environment for them to play.”
Learning everything from warm ups, to strengthening drills, to batting the session was open for all skill levels.
"The whole point of the session is to get girls to come try it in a safe and welcoming environment and then hopefully getting them interested in baseball and getting them to join a team for the summer,” said Beland.
As for the players who are already in love with the game, it’s a sport they quickly recommend to others.
"I like the team aspect and the competition of it and then, I would encourage other females to play because it’s just a fun way to stay active and make friends and stuff,” said 16-year-old Natalie Cormier, who’s been playing since she was about 5 or 6 years old.
However, it’s also a sport that extends past the field.
“The friends you make in baseball can last you a lifetime,” she says.
That’s a statement 12-year-old Arizona Peck agrees with.
“You can make friendships and stuff,” said Peck, who inherited the love of the game from her father. “They can encourage you a lot and having very many friends, because they can be outside of sports and you share the same interests
Baseball New Brunswick says the number of female players is steadily growing across the province, but it's hoping for a big push at the association level.
“I think there’s so many opportunities in baseball, and sport in general, but baseball specifically for this kind of relationship building and the girls kind of form a bond because it’s this male dominated environment,” said Beland.
“When they kind of come together and see what’s possible together, it’s really powerful so I think that relationship piece is super important.”
Those already on a team say baseball has given them confidence in other activities as well like school and day-to-day life.
“Like on test you have to have a lot of confidence in your abilities to do it,” said Peck when asked about how baseball helps her in school.
The sport also builds skills that last in adulthood.
“Being in this male dominated environment shows you that you need to persevere and that you might need to prove yourself, but that you are able to prove yourself,” added Beland.
“[Baseball] has shown me that regardless of the environment that I’m in, I am able to prove myself and I’ve taken that with me through the workforce and outside of that as well,” she added.
Baseball New Brunswick is holding three more all girl sessions for interested players.
There is one in Miramichi on January 21, one in Saint John on January 29 and one in Fredericton on February 4.
