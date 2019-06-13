

Once again, the Toronto Raptors have a chance to wrap-up their first NBA championship.

Game 6 of the NBA final starts Thursday night at 10 p.m. on CTV. And, just has been the case throughout the series, viewing parties are planned all over the country.

Basketball fans are hoping that this will be the night the Raptors finally finish off the series.

Downtown Halifax is the site of one of the largest viewing parties in the Maritimes, but there are others.

The Raptors craze is widespread, also being felt across New Brunswick, with two viewing parties in the Moncton area.

One is at the Avenir Centre in downtown Moncton and the other is at the drive-in theatre in Shediac.

Joe Salerno, the head coach of the Moncton Magic of the National Basketball League of Canada, says the success of Canadian basketball is promoting interest in the sport across the country.

“Ithink across the country, Canada is basketball crazy right now,” Salerno said. “And not having a team in the NHL final or deep in the playoffs, everywhere you go people are talking basketball, people are talking Raptors.”

Doors to the Avenir Centre viewing party open at 9:30. Entry is free.