Basking shark washes up on shore of Grand Manan Island
It was supposed to be a routine visit to the island of Grand Manan, N.B., this past weekend for University of New Brunswick student Catherine D’Aoust.
Along with her team, including freelance photographer Gary Weekes, D’Aoust was heading to the island to work on a documentary film for a school project on Wood Island, which is located just off the main shores of Grand Manan.
Before that work could begin, the team learned of a beached basking shark along the island’s shore.
“It was actually the first stop that we made (when we arrived), where someone told us about the shark,” says D’Aoust. “So we were really lucky that the second we landed on the island we found out about it.”
The shark first washed up onto the island shores in early February. The male shark is nearly 7.6 metres long, and its size caught D’Aoust off guard.
“Walking down the beach you can’t really see it as it was half covered in snow,” she recalls. “We honestly thought it might have just been just a boulder on the beach as it didn’t look like a shark. It wasn’t until we were almost on top of it that we knew we were in the right place.”
“We have never seen a shark on dry land before, so I think it was a bit of a surprise for me especially coming from a large city and never being close to water other than rivers running through London,” says Weekes, with D’Aoust agreeing growing up in rural New Brunswick.
“For us, me especially, I found it incredible,” Weekes continues. “Because, like I say, these are things you don’t see every day and I love sharing that.”
Basking sharks are the second largest known species of shark in the oceans, and the largest to be commonly spotted in the Bay of Fundy.
While seeing them isn’t uncommon in the summer months, spotting one in the winter is according to Aquatics Fisheries Technician Warren Joyce.
“Very surprising to see it this time of year,” Joyce notes. “Normally we do hear of one or two that wash ashore maybe every couple of years around Nova Scotia but that is normally around the summer months when they are common off shore.”
Joyce says it’s the first incident of a basking shark washing up on shore along the Atlantic coast in the winter that he can recall since one was beached in Cape Cod Harbour back in 2017, which also happened around the same time of year.
There is no clear markings on the shark to determine a cause of death. Samples from the shark have been collected by the Marine Animal Response Society and a true cause of death will be known following the results from the necropsy.
For now experts predict the shark either died of starvation or froze in the cold Bay of Fundy waters. Warren says basking sharks are usually found in waters between eight and 16 degrees Celsius, and while they have been found in both colder and warmer waters, they cannot stay there very long.
Reports of beached marine life are much more common in the summer months. Sean Brillant is a senior conservation biologist with the Canadian Wildlife Federation, and he says the reason for more landings in the summer is partially due to more activity in the waters but also that more people are out scouring the beaches.
“Humans don’t tend to go out there very often,” says Brillant of beachgoers in the winter months. “And we only find out about this stuff if someone comes across an animal live or dead on a beach and reports it, and because there is fewer humans out there, there may be fewer reports.”
Anyone who finds any animal washed up on shore should immediately contact marine response teams no matter if they are dead or alive.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
A 5,000-pound satellite is expected to fall to Earth this week
A European Space Agency satellite is expected to reenter and largely burn up in Earth’s atmosphere on Wednesday morning.
Tragic snowmobile crashes in eastern Ontario 'devastating' to community
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Man who pretended to live in northern Ont. must repay insurance benefits
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
Lockbit cybercrime gang disrupted by international law enforcement operation
Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data for ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation by Britain, the U.S. and the E.U.
OPINION What you need to know to prepare for 2024 tax-filing season
It’s a new year, and along with your list of resolutions, you’ll also need to complete your tax returns.
The keeper of the Vatican's secrets has something to say before he retires
The Vatican has been trying for years to debunk the idea that its vaunted secret archives are all that secret: It has opened up the files of controversial World War II-era Pope Pius XII to scholars and changed the official name to remove the word “Secret” from its title.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto's fine-est: Over 1K automated speeding tickets issued to police vehicles in 2-year period
The officers issuing Toronto's speeding tickets are also racking them up as well, as newly obtained data shows the city's cops are facing fines for more than 1,000 incidents in a 26-month period.
-
'Twice in a lifetime opportunity': Ontario woman to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
-
Matthews scores NHL-leading 49th goal in Toronto's 4-2 win over St. Louis
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 49th goal of the season and added an assist, sparking the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday.
Calgary
-
Six Alberta communities sign housing deals with federal government
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
-
Alberta physician found not guilty of sexual assault, contact
A physician who practised in Calgary and Lethbridge has been acquitted on charges connected to a human trafficking investigation.
-
Calgary woman hopes to return silver 'MOM' pendant to rightful owner
A Calgary woman is hoping to return a meaningful piece of jewelry to its rightful owner.
Montreal
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman fatally stabbed near Montreal
A 53-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the stabbing death of his spouse on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Taxpayer group wants to see the numbers behind Quebec's decision to replace Big O roof
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is questioning the Quebec government's plans to spend $870 million for a new roof over Montreal's Olympic Stadium and is demanding more transparency from the province's tourism minister.
-
Coldest night of the month expected Monday night in Montreal
After a frigid day across southwestern Quebec, Montrealers are bracing for their coldest night in almost a month Monday night.
Edmonton
-
Alberta nurse practitioners waiting on government to move ahead with primary care work
Alberta could be weeks away from striking a deal with nurse practitioners, giving residents more access to primary care options.
-
Evander Kane scores twice as Oilers double up on Coyotes
Evander Kane scored two of Edmonton's four goals in the third period, Connor McDavid added two assists to extend his NHL lead and the Oilers stretched the Arizona Coyotes' losing streak to 10 games with a 6-3 win on Monday.
-
Weekend fire damages east Edmonton bar
No injuries were reported after an early morning fire at a strip mall in east Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
London
-
Family mourns death of EMDC inmate
Friends and family are expressing grief for the latest inmate to die in the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).
-
Groundbreaking London, Ont. gym slated to be replaced by townhomes
A planning application submitted to city hall is calling for Fitness Forum to be torn down and replaced with 78 residential units.
-
'High-risk' weapons investigation in Sarnia leads to arrest
Sarnia police closed a section of Exmouth Street between Highway 402 and Trillium Drive for that they described as a ‘high-risk incident.’
Winnipeg
-
'A huge step for the Muslim community': New mosque opens its doors in St. James
A Winnipeg family hopes to bring together the Muslim community with the creation of a new mosque in the St. James neighbourhood.
-
Louis Riel now recognized as first premier of Manitoba
A portrait of Louis Riel hanging in the provincial legislature now recognizes the Metis leader as Manitoba's first premier.
-
Manitoba RCMP lay charges in death of baby
The Manitoba RCMP has charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of a one-year-old boy.
Ottawa
-
Tragic snowmobile crashes in eastern Ontario 'devastating' to community
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
-
Skaters flock to Rideau Canal Skateway on last day of Winterlude
Thousands of skaters took to the Rideau Canal Skateway on Family Day Monday, the final day of Winterlude. While the ice condition was poor, people were just happy a slice of the skateway was open after a disappointing season.
-
Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa
The average cost to rent an apartment dropped slightly in Ottawa in January, but renters are still paying more than $2,000 a month for a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
-
Saskatoon residents stage protest against incoming homeless shelter
Residents of Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood took to the streets on Monday to protest a temporary 30-bed emergency shelter scheduled to open in their community.
-
Sask. city borrowing millions to cover missing donor cash for massive new arena
Saskatchewan’s third-largest city plans to borrow an additional $18 million to cover funding gaps for a major arena and aquatic centre.
Vancouver
-
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
-
Mounties searching for Vancouver man after officer injured in hit and run
Mounties in British Columbia are searching for a 57-year-old Vancouver man after an RCMP officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.
-
Hundreds march to Richmond city hall to oppose quashed supervised consumption site
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in Richmond on Family Day in opposition to city council’s recent vote to explore a local supervised consumption site, despite health officials already having quashed the idea.
Regina
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
-
'Today is a great day': Hundreds of families attend Regina Family Day events
Family Day events in Regina were aptly named – as there was no shortage of moms, dads, brothers and sisters attending gatherings across the city on Monday.
-
'Share ideas and resources': Organizers for Wascana Winter Festival want closer relationship with Frost
As dozens of families turned up for carriage rides at this year's Wascana Winter Festival – organizers say they hope for collaboration with REAL's Frost Festival to assist in expanding the Regina winter staple.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
-
Mounties searching for Vancouver man after officer injured in hit and run
Mounties in British Columbia are searching for a 57-year-old Vancouver man after an RCMP officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.
-
Mounties seek suspects after seniors 'terrified' by targeted vandalism to North Vancouver home
Mounties in North Vancouver are asking the public to help identify two suspects captured on video kicking the door of a home in what police describe as a "targeted" harassment campaign against two seniors.