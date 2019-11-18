HALIFAX -- The RCMP is looking for a man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Village-Blanchard, N.B.

Police responded to the home on Route 11 on Nov. 5. They believe three people entered the home and assaulted the occupant with a weapon.

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, but police are still looking for a third suspect.

Ronald Albert Canuel is facing charges of robbery, breaking and entering, committing an indictable offence inside a dwelling house, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and wearing a disguise with intent.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 30-year-old Bathurst man on Friday.

Police say they have been following up on leads to try and locate Canuel, but their efforts haven’t been successful.

Canuel is described as five-foot-eight inches tall and 150 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos on his face and neck.

He has been known to drive a 2013 Mazda 3 with New Brunswick licence plate JUE 952.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP. Police say anyone who sees Canuel should call 911 immediately and they warn that he shouldn’t be approached.

The other two suspects -- 32-year-old Willie Larocque of Beresford and 25-year-old Blayne Rose of Bathurst -- appeared in Tracadie provincial court on Wednesday and were both remanded into custody.