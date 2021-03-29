Advertisement
Bathurst police arrest two men in connection with stabbing
Published Monday, March 29, 2021 4:34PM ADT Last Updated Monday, March 29, 2021 5:14PM ADT
Police say their investigation, which involved the assistance of a forensic identification specialist, led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old man.
HALIFAX -- Bathurst police have arrested two men in connection with a stabbing last Thursday.
The Bathurst Police Force wrote in a news release on Monday that they responded to a call at a "licensed establishment" and found a man who had been stabbed.
The incident is still under investigation and no other details were released.