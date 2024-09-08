ATLANTIC
    • Bathurst woman dies following collision in Allardville, N.B.: RCMP

    A RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns) A RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns)
    A 37-year-old woman from Bathurst, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision in Allardville, N.B.

    Officers responded to a report of a collision between an SUV and a transport truck on Route 160 on Saturday around 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from RCMP.

    The driver and sole occupant of the SUV died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

    The driver and sole occupant of the transport truck was transported to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.

    Police say the collision occurred when the SUV crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the transport truck.

    Members of the Allardville Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office all attended the scene.

    An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

    The investigation is ongoing.

