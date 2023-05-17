Battling burnout and isolation, Labrador groups unite to tackle sexual violence

Deirdre Connolly, left; Stacey Hoffe, centre; and Petrina Beals with the Newfoundland and Labrador Sexual Assault Crisis and Prevention Centre, the Mokami Status of Women Council, and Violence Prevention Labrador, on Saturday May 13 2023. The organizations are pooling resources to launch a counselling centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., for those affected by gender-based violence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie Deirdre Connolly, left; Stacey Hoffe, centre; and Petrina Beals with the Newfoundland and Labrador Sexual Assault Crisis and Prevention Centre, the Mokami Status of Women Council, and Violence Prevention Labrador, on Saturday May 13 2023. The organizations are pooling resources to launch a counselling centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., for those affected by gender-based violence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island