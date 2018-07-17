

For the first time, the popular kids entertainers The Wiggles are coming to Cape Breton.

Tickets sold out within minutes and soon started popping up on online, but organizers are warning people who are purchasing tickets on “buy-and-sell” sites to make sure they’re real.

The Wiggles will perform three shows Sept. 27 at the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay.

“I announced it on Facebook and before I knew it, it was shared 3,000 times,” said Savoy manager Pam Leader. “So, it sold fast. People spent the night on out on our front step.”

Within minutes there were very few tickets remaining and almost immediately tickets started showing up on buy and sell sites online.

“I think sometimes parents will kind of spend or do what they have to do to get their child a ticket and just maybe get it quickly,” said parent Holly Chmelyk.

It's that quick response organizers of the show are worried about.

They are hoping people stay vigilant as they try and scoop up one of the hottest tickets in town.

“Yeah, I guess it’s always smart to be aware of stuff because you wouldn't want to get there and miss out,” said Karen Peters.“Especially with young children, that would be a nightmare.”

So far there have been no confirmed cases of scams related to this show, but organizers say it's always a concern when tickets are in such high demand.

“I can't tell you if they're real tickets or not,” Leader said. “I don't want the day of the show to have somebody who bought tickets for their two-year-old to come in and there be no seats for the two-year-old. That is the last thing I want.”

Leader says they thought they had a problem with duplicate tickets, but everything has since been worked out.

She says it’s been more than a year's worth of planning to make the show happen, and wants it to go off without a hitch.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.