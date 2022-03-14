Beaverbrook Art Gallery prepares to partially reopen after two years of renovations

It's been more than two years since the doors of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton have been open to the public.

In a few weeks, the gallery will enter its first phase of reopening.

"It's like an oven, an oven is meant to cook food, an art gallery is meant to have people come in and enjoy art. So we're really looking forward to have our mandate again,” said John LeRoux, the manager of collections and exhibitions at Beaverbrook Art Gallery.

Programming for the gallery has been planned for the next three years.

"We're really proud to invite the whole community, to see the work that's been going on, the renovations that's been going on in parts of the gallery, a lot of the new collections that we're going to be very proud to show,” said Tom Smart, Beaverbrook Art Gallery director.

The reopening will feature a collection on lend from the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

"One of the great exhibitions travelling across Canada for the last ten years, an exhibition of the great Jean-Paul Riopelle,” said LeRoux.

“[He] is one of the most important modern artists in Canadian history, with one of the biggest international reputations.”

Even thought he gallery doors have been closed to the public, LeRoux says that hasn’t slowed things down.

"I kid you not, I've been as busy as I've ever been,” he said.

“We've built an entirely new data base. Every work of art has been photographed and it will be available to see on our new website that will be launching in a few weeks,” said Smart.

While parts of the gallery have been renovated, the Harrison McCain Pavillion is still under construction and won't be revealed until fall.

"We're going to have, for the new opening, some substantial, permanent art installations within the new wing that are going to really open peoples minds and be really exciting, of a real national importance, that will be part of the architecture,” said LeRoux.

The first phase of reopening for the Beaverbrook Art Gallery will be on April 2.