More than 50 teams laced up their sneakers and hit the pavement for a good cause in Cape Breton this weekend.

The Because You Care Cup kicked off its 6th year in Membertou, N.S. on Saturday.

The two-day, all-ages road hockey tournament raises money for the Cape Breton Cancer Centre at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

This year, the fundraiser will support the expansion of the centre.

“We’re treating upwards of 40,000 patients a year going through that cancer centre, 150 people a day, so everything that’s going to happen here is going to culminate in a nice big cheque that’s going to go back and continue to provide world-class care to those people who need it most,” says Brad Jacobs, CEO of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

The team that raises the most money will be presented with the Because You Care Cup.

The tournament has raised almost $400,000 in its first five years, with $63,000 raised this year.