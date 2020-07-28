HALIFAX -- A 59-year-old man from Bedford is facing charges for impaired driving and being in possession of a stolen vehicle after being pulled over by police Tuesday night.

Halifax District RCMP say at approximately 10:50 p.m. on July 27, an officer noticed a Honda Civic driving with no tail lights on Old Sackville Road.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver did not stop right away. After driving for a short time, the car turned into a driveway and the driver got out of the vehicle.

The driver showed signs of being impaired and was arrested without incident. While on scene, police discovered the Honda Civic had been reported stolen on July 18 from Seawood Ave. In Lower Sackville.

The driver was taken to Sackville RCMP detachment for breath samples and was later released.

The 59-year-old man from Bedford is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg% and possession of stolen property over $5000.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on September 23.