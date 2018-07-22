

CTV Atlantic





A 21-year-old Bedford man is facing a slew of charges after he was allegedly caught speeding in a stolen vehicle and then fled from Halifax Regional Police.

Police say an officer spotted a vehicle speeding on Bayers Road at 10:40 p.m. Saturday. The officer caught up to the vehicle at a red light and checked the plate, which led the officer to discover that the vehicle had been stolen.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but police say the driver refused to stop and took off, heading outbound on Bayers Road.

Police say the officer followed the vehicle onto the Bicentennial Highway but eventually ended the pursuit once the driver reached Rocky Lake Drive.

The vehicle was found unoccupied on Birch Street in Bedford. Police searched the area but failed to locate the driver, although they were able to identify him.

Patrol officers arrested a man in the 6100 block of Almon Street at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in connection with the incident.

He is facing charges of dangerous driving and fleeing police, as well as two counts of possession of stolen property, two counts of breach of probation, and breach of a driving prohibition.



