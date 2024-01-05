Bedford, N.S., couple waits for financial assistance after July flooding damage

Water levels inside the Oxfords’ home almost reached the third floor on the night of the July floods. Now, that night seems almost unbelievable.

“Pretty well everything on the basement level and everything on the main level was damaged and gone,” says homeowner David Oxford.

They’ve paid a lot to repair the home they’ve had since 1984. The house needed to be stripped down to its studs.

“Through credit and financing and cash that we had in savings, we’re probably going to run close to six numbers,” David Oxford says.

He and his wife Claudette Oxford are hoping to get some of it back through the province's disaster financial assistance program.

“We sent in our forms and everything a week before the due date,” she says.

That deadline was Oct. 31.

They haven't heard how much to expect back or if they even qualify for assistance.

“We hope that we will get some kind of reprieve of the cash flow we’ve put out. How much, we’re not sure.”

Bedford Basin MLA Kelly Regan says residents who've gone through the psychological trauma of the July floods shouldn't have to deal with the financial trauma, too.

“It’s important not just to announce the program, they actually have to follow up and get the money out to people quickly,” Regan says.

Oxford says that he knows he filed his records, and he thinks he’s met the requirements.

“The bigger question is how much of what we invested in the house is going to be covered under the disaster assistance program,” David Oxford says.

Residents who qualify for July flood assistance are eligible for up to $200,000 in financial aid, according to the Government of Nova Scotia.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.