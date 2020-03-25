BEDFORD, N.S. -- These are nervous times for Grade 12 students like Jasmine Spidle of New Germany, N.S.

She's hoping to graduate from high school in June and has a program picked for the fall.

"I'm going to Kingstec to pursue disability supports and services," Spidle said.

The fear of losing the entire school year is real.

"It's very scary for everyone," said Jasmine's mother, Joanne Spidle. "For all the Grade 12s and everyone."

Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill says a new province-wide learning plan is being developed.

"We have a keen focus on their needs," Churchill said. "We want our Grade 12 students to graduate no matter how this situation unfolds."

At Bedford Academy, a private school in Bedford, N.S., teachers there have found a short-term solution after brainstorming with director Nancy Wallace.

"The obvious was e-learning -- go online," Wallace said. "We decided on Zoom."

Zoom is an online, multi-person video conferencing application and is providing the 220 students at Bedford Academy with a way to get back into learning mode after March break.

Aaron Adams teaches science and social studies at the school. He says his students are being taught, challenged, and engaged.

"That's the most fun we're having, seeing each other and having a couple of laughs," Adams said. "Whatever I can teach them is icing on the cake."

Wallace says if the province is able to provide the technology for public school students, this option should be considered.

"We are getting really positive feedback," Wallace said.

Churchill says digital and virtual classroom sessions are possibilities, but there are barriers for some students.

"Not everybody has access to high speed -- or even internet," Churchill said.

Churchill also ays correspondence teaching is also being considered for students.