HALIFAX -- Dave Piccott’s green Volkswagen Beetle is a jaw-dropper and a head-turner.

Originally from Newfoundland, Piccott says his love of unique vehicles has followed him across the country.

“It all started when I was in Ontario, I had an SUV that I had decorated as well. I was used to everyday, somebody wanting to take a picture. Then when I moved down here, I was driving my sons vehicle, and there was something different about it…here I am driving a $50,000 vehicle, but nobody’s paying any attention,” laughs Piccott. “So then I picked up the Volkswagen.”

Piccott has tricked out his Volkswagen with chrome details and decals, including roses, maple leafs, skulls and tributes to his home province of Newfoundland, turning the Beetle into a crossover between Herbie the Love Bug and Mad Max.

“It’s a 2000 Volkswagon Beetle, just an ordinary two litre, but if you see the exhaust pipes at the back, I tell my grandson they’re turbo charged,” says Piccott. “I go to this pre-school and of course he’s excited when I show up that he can show his friends, ‘This is Poppy’s piece of junk.’”

While Piccott’s young grandson might be his biggest fan, his customized car attracts attention from people of all ages.

“Beautiful, best thing I’ve seen in a while” says one passerby.

“I love it, it’s interesting,” adds another

“The plan was just to have it so you can look at it and smile,” says Piccott. “If you want to laugh, that’s okay, because I’m going to laugh with you. When I go out, I get dozens of thumbs up, people taking pictures every single day, and it puts a smile on their face, and basically that’s what it’s all about."

While the extreme automotive make-over turns heads, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Piccott says that’s okay too.

“My daughter, she says to me, ‘Dad, you realize as long as you’re driving that car, you’re not going to find yourself a woman,’” laughs Piccott. “I look at the positive side of that, not the negative - that’s okay, because if I can find myself a woman that likes me and likes my car, I got it made!”