HALIFAX -- Businesses in the area of downtown Halifax where the crane crashed during post tropical storm Dorian are finally starting to get back to normal.

Many suffered tremendous financial loses during the weeks it took to safely remove the crane.

The toppled crane may be gone, but the mark it left on businesses in the area remains.

"The impact was very significant on cash flow, obviously," says Debbie Morgan of Thornbloom. "We had a store full of inventory plus we had a warehouse full of inventory and we had no cash flow coming in to pay for that."

Sue Uteck of the Spring Garden Area Business Association says "it's been a real struggle for the businesses, even the ones that were allowed to stay open. For all purposes, they remained closed, very few people came here because of the restrictions so it's nice to have the street back open to traffic."

Now, it's time to rebuild. After being closed for nearly two months, Thornbloom reopened on Saturday, just in time for its 30th Christmas season in business.

Morgan says typically, people start calling in early October to see if the Christmas stock is out.

For Walker Dunlop, a nearby law firm, it's taking a little longer to get back on track.

"We've reopened," said lawyer Ian Gray. "There was some flooding upstairs from some holes in the roof that occurred during the process of taking the crane away so that's had some impact on our business but we are back open seeing clients here, doing everything we used to do. It's great to be back."

The law firm has had to clear out two offices that were damaged by water, but is working in other parts of the building. Gray says the disruption in business caused a significant financial loss, but like everyone else on this street, they are happy to be back.