HALIFAX -- For many small businesses, the third wave of the pandemic has hit and it's hit hard.

"The first wave you know, we were all scared and terrified but people were still eager and excited to come and help small business. The second wave we seemed to rally through without much trouble and now the third wave it seems like a lot of the small businesses and us included, are having a harder time," said Roz Wilson-Oliver, co-owner of Super Duper Soup.

Late Wednesday, Premier Iain Rankin announced that the province-wide lockdown was being extended until the second week in June. Not the news that business owners wanted to hear.

"In some respect we feel fortunate in the sense that we are able to be partially open for take-out in the cafe but reality is being partially open doesn't cut it," said Jason Selby, owner of Selby's Bunker Coffee and Gifts.

Selby says it's unfair that small businesses and big corporations have a different set of rules.

"Here, my gift store, the doors are locked and then up the road you know, we have big corporations that are welcoming in-person shoppers by the hundreds, doing exactly what small businesses are told not to," he said.

The Retail Council of Canada says the pandemic has been tough for businesses, especially if the businesses don't sell what's deemed as essential products.

"By only having winners and losers, essential versus non-essential, you can open to people in stores, you can't, that does put additional pressure on those retailers when they're dealing with crowds because if there's only a few places open well then that's generally where people are going to go," said Jim Cormier, Atlantic Director of the Retail Council of Canada.

Cormier says he understands the health restrictions and the province's point of view, but believes there is a different way.

"If you allow everybody to open, but do so at reduced capacity limits where you can then allow everybody to at least have a fighting chance to run their business. but then you disperse the crowds to not have everybody showing up at one or two stores, so we'd still like to see that," he said.

Since the pandemic started last March, the Halifax Regional Police have ticketed 11 businesses for failing to comply with public health restrictions. The RCMP have fined four businesses for breaking the rules.

"For two of the businesses, they were both open contrary to public health restrictions. So the restrictions that were in place at the time stated that these two businesses were in sectors that had to be closed," said Cpl. Chris Marshall.