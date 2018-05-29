

CTV Atlantic





(the “Rules”)

1. The Bell Loves Music contest (the “Contest”) starts at 5:00 p.m. Atlantic Time (AT) on June 11, 2018 and closes on June 23, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. AT (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

2. The Contest sponsor is Bell Media Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsor”). The Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are completely released of all liability by each entrant in this Contest. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Contest must be directed to the Contest Sponsor and not Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. To enter the Contest, you will need to sign up for a Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account if you do not already have one. You may only use one (1) personal Facebook account or one (1) personal Twitter account or one (1) personal Instagram account to participate in this Contest (the “Account”). Signing up for an account is free. To sign up for a Facebook account, visit www.facebook.com and follow the on-screen instructions. To sign up for a Twitter account, visit www.twitter.com and follow the onscreen instructions. To sign up for an Instagram account, visit www.instagram.com and follow the onscreen instructions

3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, or Prince Edward Island, Canada and be nineteen (19) years of age or older. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of the Contest Sponsor, its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter and may be disqualified.

4. TO ENTER the Contest, simply login to your Account during the Contest Period and upload a photo (the “Photo”) that shows what “Goin’ Country” means to you: (i) via Facebook, visit the Contest Sponsor’s Facebook Page located at https://www.facebook.com/CTVNewsat5/, “Like” the CTVNewsat5’s #BellLovesMusicContest Post, and upload the Photo by using the “Comment” icon; or (ii) via Twitter or Instagram, simply upload the Photo including the hashtag #BellLovesMusicContest in the caption. The Photo must comply with the Submission Guidelines – Section 9 below. A hyperlink to these Rules is included on the selected social media platform to signify that you have read and agree to be bound by these Rules. You must ensure your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account settings allows for public viewing of your Photo so that the Contest Sponsor may register your entry. Once your Photo is sent or shared in accordance with these Rules, as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion, your entry will be submitted (each, an “Entry”). Limit of one (1) Entry per individual. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than once, all your entries will be void. You agree to the privacy policies and terms of use of Facebook (available at www.facebook.com), Twitter (available at www.twitter.com) and Instagram (available at www.instagram.com) and are solely responsible for ensuring that you comply with them at all times while participating in the Contest. Use of any automated, script, macro, robotic or other program(s) to enter or otherwise participate in this Contest is prohibited and will automatically result in disqualification. All entries and entrants are subject to verification for compliance with these Rules. In the event of a dispute, entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the Authorized Account Holder of the Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account used to submit the Entry. "Authorized Account Holder" is defined as the natural person to whom is assigned the social media account. An entrant may be required to provide proof that he/she is the Authorized Account Holder of the Account that submitted the applicable Entry. If you opt to enter this Contest via your wireless mobile device (which may only be available via participating wireless carriers and is not required to enter the Contest), standard text messaging and/or data rates may apply according to the terms and conditions of your services agreement with your wireless carrier. Other charges may apply (such as normal airtime and carrier charges) and may appear on your mobile phone bill or be deducted from your prepaid account balance. Wireless carriers' rate plans may vary, and you should contact your wireless carrier for more information on messaging rate plans and charges relating to your participation in this Contest. Participation in this Contest by mobile device means that you understand that you may receive additional messages by mobile device relating to this Contest, including notifying you if you are the potential Prize winner (if applicable), which may be subject to charges pursuant to your carrier's rate plan. Mobile device service may not be available in all areas. Check your phone’s capabilities for specific instructions before entering the Contest via your wireless mobile device.

5. PRIZE: There is one (1) prize (the “Prize”) available to be won, consisting of a trip for four (4) adults to the Cavendish Beach Music Festival in Cavendish, PEI. Trip includes: four (4) night’s accommodation at The Gables, King Villa (quadruple occupancy based on two (2) bedrooms) as chosen by the Contest Sponsors at their sole discretion; parking at The Gables; $50 food and beverage credit at The Gables for breakfast items and snacks; a travel allowance of four hundred dollars ($400.00) CAD per person; and four (4) VIP All Access passes to the Cavendish Beach Music Festival that allows access for all four (4) days, from Friday, July 6, 2018 to Monday, July 9, 2018 to the elevated VIP Zone located to the left of the stage (1st floor and grass only) that includes first come, first serve indoor and outdoor tables and chairs, exclusive washrooms, a special beverage menu, VIP festival entrance, and access to the VIP pit near front of stage (limited capacity), Bell Zone Patio access, $100 per person/per day in festival tokens for food and beverage at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival, meet and greets with some of the festival’s top acts, signed artist merchandise, festival/Bell swag bag. Parking at the Festival is not included. The Prize winner and his/her travelling companions are solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein, including, without limitation, as applicable, taxes, fuel/currency surcharges, meals and beverages, room service, gratuities, merchandise, telephone calls, insurance, any required travel documentation, all personal expenses of any kind or nature, and any overnight layover. Departure dates and accommodation are subject to availability and change without notice or compensation. The Prize winner and his/her travelling companions are also solely responsible for all costs incurred to and from the Departure Point as the Prize originates and terminates there. It is the sole responsibility of the Prize winner and his/her travelling companions to obtain all necessary travel documentation including passports and visas, and to comply with any customs and immigration requirements, as applicable. It is recommended that the Prize winner and his/her travelling companions obtain sufficient personal insurance prior to departure. The Prize winner and his/her travelling companion must be able to travel at the times and dates as determined by the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion and authority, failing which the Prize will be forfeited. Travel dates will be determined by the Contest Sponsors at their sole discretion. Approximate retail value of the Prize is ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) CAD. In the event that the Prize winner resides within a 200 km radius of Cavendish, PEI, the Prize is deemed not to include return airfare, and no cash will be provided in lieu thereof. No change in travel arrangements can be made by the Prize winner once his/her booking has been confirmed. The Prize may not be used towards any type of frequent flyer mileage, or other reward point accumulation program. Each travelling companion must be nineteen (19) years of age or older in order to participate in the Prize. Before being able to participate in the Prize, each travelling companion will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsors and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsors to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the travelling companion, beyond his/her participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsors from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the travelling companion’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize.

6. Prize must be accepted as awarded. Prize may not be sold, transferred and is not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein.

7. WINNER SELECTION: On June 12, 2018 at approximately 10:00 a.m. AT, and each weekday following that date until June 25, 2018 (each, a “Daily Selection”), a panel of judges appointed by the Contest Sponsors (the “Judges”) will review all eligible Entries received up to the applicable Daily Selection. The Judges will assign a score to each Entry on the basis of the following equally-weighed criteria: (i) creativity, (ii) clarity of the Photo image and (iii) compliance with the theme as described in the Submission Guidelines on Section 9 below. Entries received will be carried over from one Daily Selection to the next, until the final Daily Selection on June 25, 2018 (the “Winner Selection”). The Entry that receives the highest score during the Winner Selection will be selected as a potential Prize winner. In the event of a tie, the Entry (from among all such Entries that are tied) that was posted first will be deemed to have obtained the higher score. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the Contest server machine(s). The odds of winning the Prize will depend on the number of eligible Entries received up to the Winner Selection and the calibre of the Entry on the basis of the judging criteria. Judging is scheduled to be completed by June 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. AT. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact the potential winner by telephone within two (2) business days after the Winner Selection. In the event that the potential winner cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the Winner Selection, or the potential winner refuses to accept the Prize as awarded, he/she will be disqualified and will forfeit all rights to the Prize. The Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard, and the Contest Sponsor may select the Entry that obtained the next highest score as an alternate potential winner at their sole discretion (in which case, the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such new potential winner). Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

8. Before being awarded the Prize, the potential winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read, understood and complied with these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsor from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner, shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until a qualified winner has been duly selected, but in any event, no later than June 29, 2018.

9. SUBMISSION GUIDELINES: Entrants must submit their Photo, illustrating what “Goin’ Country” means to them. The Photo must be original and not include any third party’s proprietary content, including trademarks or copyrighted content. Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may disqualify any entrant who uses third party proprietary content, at any time. Contest Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to edit any Photo to blur out any trademarks or to remove any copyrighted content. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Photo that involve anything illegal, potentially or actually dangerous or harmful or containing any element of physical risk, at any time. Any Photo that involves a third party who does not choose to be part of such Photo may also be disqualified. Photo must not include any illegal, defamatory or in any way obscene content. Photo cannot be a parody or derogatory. Photos remain the property of the entrant, however by entering this Contest, each entrant (i) represents and warrants that his/her Photo is his or her original work and does not infringe on any third party’s copyright, trademark or other intellectual property rights, (ii) represents and warrants that he/she has all necessary rights from any third party that appears, or is mentioned in the Photo, including those from the parent or legal guardian if third party is under the age of majority; (iii) grants the Contest Sponsor, an unlimited, royalty free, irrevocable, right and license to reproduce, post and/or broadcast the Photo in any form of media now known or hereinafter developed, including, without limitation, on CTV News’ website; (iv) waives all moral rights in the Photo in favour of the Contest Sponsor; (v) agrees to release, indemnify, discharge and hold harmless the Released Parties from any claim or liability arising from or related to the Photo, and/or his/her participation in this Contest; and (vi) consents to the publication and/or use, in any medium of the entrant’s Photo, name, city of residence, photograph and/or image for publicity purposes carried out by the Contest Sponsor and/or its advertising and promotional agencies without payment or compensation of any kind. Photos may be showcased by the Contest Sponsor on a public viewing gallery, including without limitation, on the Contest Website. Contest Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any claims against infringement of the right of privacy with respect to any Photo.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The Contest Sponsor reserves the right at any time, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof, in form and substance satisfactory to the Contest Sponsors within the timeframe specified by the Contest Sponsor that: (i) confirms that the entrant and the Entry meet all of the applicable requirements specified in these Rules; (ii) the entrant has all necessary permissions and authorizations as required pursuant to these Rules including permission from all persons (or from a parent or legal guardian if such person is a minor) appearing in the Entry; and/or (iii) is required for any other reason that the Contest Sponsor deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with these Rules, or for any other reason. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Contest Sponsor within the timeline specified may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor. The Contest Sponsor may post and/or broadcast on air any Entry submitted as set forth in these Rules. Any Entry that the Contest Sponsor deems, at any time, violates the terms and conditions set forth in these Rules, as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion, may be taken down. Prior to being posted or aired, the Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to edit or modify any Entry, or to request an entrant to modify, edit and/or re-submit his or her Entry, in order to ensure that the Entry complies with these Rules, including the Submission Guidelines, or for any other reason.

10. By entering this Contest the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor and the Judges with respect to any aspect of this Contest including, without limitation, the eligibility of Entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

11. All entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the name of the Prize winner (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest web site or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest web site.

12. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at www.bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 2885 Robie Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3K 5Z4.

13. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

14. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trademarks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsor and/or its affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.