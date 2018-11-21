

CTV Atlantic





A 53-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after SPCA officers seized a number of dogs and a bird from a property in Berwick, N.S.

The SPCA received a complaint in September about an injured dog and several other dogs that were not receiving proper care.

The organization says Darryl Darcy released one dog to the Kings SPCA shelter on Oct. 9. On Oct. 31, following numerous visits to the property for non-compliance, SPCA officers seized nine dogs and one bird. One dog was also impounded for running at large.

Darcy has been charged with causing a dog to be in distress, failing to ensure that an animal had an adequate source of food and water, failing to provide an animal with adequate medical attention when the animal was wounded or ill, and confining an animal to an area with inadequate space, unsanitary conditions, inadequate ventilation or without providing an opportunity for exercise so as to significantly impair the animals health or wellbeing. He has also been charged with failing to comply with an order.

The animals are in the custody of the SPCA.

“This means that we will be able to find new homes for all of the animals however these dogs are highly under socialized and fearful,” said Chief Provincial Inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg. “This means that we are in urgent need of experienced foster homes that are willing to help these dogs develop the social skills they have been deprived of.”

Darcy is due to appear in Kentville provincial court on Dec. 18.