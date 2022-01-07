Betty White’s legacy helps Maritime animal shelters

Betty White’s legacy is giving a boost to animal shelters across the Maritimes.

The comedy icon, who passed away Dec. 31, 2021, was a long time advocate for animals.

A social media post, asking people to donate $5 to animal shelters in honour of White’s birthday, quickly went viral around the world.

It is being dubbed ‘The Betty White Challenge.”

“We’ve had a couple donations come in already in memory of Betty White,” says Beth Anne White of the Oromocto SPCA. “Even the smallest contributions add up and that can help with just the day-to-day feeding, sheltering. But also, one of things that really hits us hard financially is additional vet care, medical expenses that we can’t predict.”

The Charlotte County SPCA in St. Stephen, N.B. has also been receiving donations in Betty White’s name.

“It was really heartening to have people contact us to say they would like to do it,” says Gail Flaherty of the Charlotte County SPCA, which has organized its very own “Thank You for Being a Friend” campaign.

The donations are coming in during what’s typically a trying time for animal shelters.

“People are very generous in November and December,” says Flaherty. “January through March tends to be a more difficult time for our shelter. Our costs go up with heating and travel. Things in the winter tend to be more.”

Betty White would have turned 100-years-old on Jan. 17.