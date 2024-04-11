ATLANTIC
    • Bible Hill man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: N.S RCMP

    West Hants RCMP Detachment says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old Bible Hill, N.S., man. (Courtesy: RCMP) West Hants RCMP Detachment says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old Bible Hill, N.S., man. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    West Hants RCMP Detachment says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old Bible Hill, N.S., man.

    RCMP say Daniel Rector is wanted and facing charges of:

    • careless use of firearm
    • possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (five counts)
    • unauthorized possession of firearm
    • possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • unauthorized possession of firearm in motor vehicle
    • possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
    • tampering with serial number
    • possession contrary to order (two counts)
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • breaking and entering with intent
    • theft (three counts)
    • mischief
    • failure to comply with undertaking (three counts)
    • failure to comply with order (eleven counts)
    • failure to attend court (two counts)
    • public mischief (two counts)

    Rector is described as six-foot, 240 lbs. He has dark brown hair and green eyes.

    Police say they have made several attempts to locate Rector. Now they are asking for the public for help.

    Anyone who sees Daniel Rector, or knows where he may be, is asked to contact the West Hants RCMP Detachment at 902-798-8193 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

