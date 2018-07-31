

CTV Atlantic





A woman has died from her injuries after her bicycle collided with a car in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County earlier this month.

The RCMP say the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on July 20 on Highway 311 in Central North River, N.S.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to hospital in Halifax for further treatment.

Police say the 59-year-old woman from Bible Hill, N.S. has now died from her injuries.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured in the collision.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.