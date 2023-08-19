Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book Sale
It’s one of the biggest events of the years for Saint John, N.B., book lovers.
“People get pretty excited about this event,” says Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John Executive Director Laurie Collins. “It’s like Christmas.”
The Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Saint John opened their eighteenth annual Big Book Sale on Saturday inside Brunswick Square, with well over 50,000 books of all types available.
And the best part, all books are just two dollars or less.
“We try to keep the prices very reasonable for folks,” Collins says. “And just try to make it so people can get their year long stock of reading for a good price.”
Collins says customers should come out to the event a couple of times throughout the week, as new books are constantly being put on the tables for sale as other books are sold.
“Even 10 years ago we were like ‘well this can’t possibly go on for forever,’” says Collins. “But it seems to be getting better and better every year, bigger and better.”
The fundraiser brings in an average of over $20,000 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters youth mentorship programs in the community. Collins says it’s one of the biggest fundraiser events on the calendar each year for the organization.
“Being a non-profit and trying to provide mentoring programs for kids in our community,” says Collins. “We rely on fundraisers like this to be able to serve kids at a high quality level and to give them something that will benefit them for their lifetime. Having the communities’ support for something like this is very important for the agency.”
The event will continue Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the main floor of Brunswick Square.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse who killed seven babies in her care and tried to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted 'the cruelty and calculation' of her actions.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
Southern California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings more rain
Tropical Storm Hilary deluged arid parts of Mexico and then drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers.
'Things are looking up': Some evacuation orders lifted, lost homes being counted in B.C.'s Okanagan
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting heat records
Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.
Recently shuffled Liberal cabinet is meeting in Charlottetown this week
The Liberal cabinet is in Prince Edward Island's capital this week for a retreat as it gets ready for the next sitting of the Parliament.
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes Southern California during tropical storm
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Sunday, rocking much of the region as residents hunkered down for the approach of tropical storm Hilary.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man in his 40s killed in downtown Toronto shooting; police looking for suspects
A man in his 40s has died after being shot in downtown Toronto Monday morning.
-
Man wanted for allegedly dropping softball-sized rocks on vehicles off Toronto bridge
Police are looking for a man reported to have dropped softball-sized rocks on vehicles' windshields off of a pedestrian bridge in Toronto two separate times this month.
-
Toronto man allegedly broke into home, sexually assaulted woman
A man allegedly broke into someone's home and sexually assaulted a woman early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.
Calgary
-
CPS investigation closes downtown CTrain station
Eastbound trains are not stopping at the Eighth Street S.W. LRT station as Calgary Police have taped off the area.
-
Fire crews battle blaze at southeast Calgary warehouse
The Calgary Fire Department quickly got the upper hand on a large fire that broke out inside a southeast warehouse Sunday night.
-
Support continues for NWT evacuees across Alberta
Alberta has been the fortress for evacuees fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, encroaching on the capital of Yellowknife.
Montreal
-
Back-to-back shooting, stabbings leave 1 dead and 2 injured overnight: Montreal police
Police are investigating two incidents early Monday morning in northeast Montreal that left one dead and two injured.
-
Pierrefonds man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
-
Bill 15: Work on Quebec's health reform plan resumes Monday
The Quebec national assembly's committee on health and social services will resume their study of its health reform bill Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Edmonton
-
Another company of soldiers deployed to N.W.T to help with wildfire fight
Defence Minister Bill Blair says another company of soldiers is being deployed to Hay River in the Northwest Territories, which has been evacuated for more than a week due to a threatening wildfire nearby.
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sun today gives way to clouds Tuesday, Wednesday
A mild outlook for temperatures in the short term turns warmer by the end of the week in the capital region.
Northern Ontario
-
53th anniversary of the Sudbury Tornado, one of Canada's deadliest
It is a grave anniversary for the City of Greater Sudbury, one of both tragedy and community resilience as Sunday marks the 53rd anniversary of ‘the Sudbury Tornado.’
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
-
19-year-old drowns in northern Ontario lake
A 19-year-old man from southern Ontario has died after jumping off a boat into a lake east of North Bay, police say.
London
-
Transport truck on fire on Highway 401
Fire crews are on their way to assist a transport truck on fire on Highway 401 in Thames Centre.
-
'We have to get our local governments out of the way so that builders can build' Pierre Poilievre continues to send a strong warning to municipalities
Conflicting views on addressing the housing crisis, with Conservative Party making his presence felt as Ontario’s municipal leaders meet
-
Argument turns violent downtown St. Thomas, one arrested
One person has been arrested while another is wanted by St. Thomas police after a physical dispute with “improvised objects” was caught on video.
Winnipeg
-
'What's going to happen to us?': Dozens evicted from unsafe Winnipeg building
Residents at a Sargent Avenue apartment block could end up back on the street after their building was served a notice to vacate last week.
-
'Reduced to ash and rubble': Winnipeg man loses home in Kelowna wildfire
A Manitoba man living in B.C. says he's still in shock after his home was destroyed by wildfire last week.
-
Man arrested for Molotov cocktails
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after being caught making Molotov cocktails last week.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents concerned about wildfire evacuees in the Northwest Territories
Raging wildfires continue burning in the Northwest Territories, forcing thousands to flee their homes, including Dylan Jones.
-
Police appeal for security video footage as investigation continues into fatal Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are asking all residents and businesses in the rural southeast end of Ottawa to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity, as the investigation continues into a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Councillor aims to axe Ottawa's vacant unit tax this week
An Ottawa city councillor is looking to axe the city's new vacant unit tax this week, suggesting the administration of the new levy is "an unparalleled annual bureaucratic burden" on households.
Saskatoon
-
No injuries reported, dog rescued following Saskatoon house fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is investigating after a house was reported in the west central region of the city.
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
'Just an awful scene': Sask. baseball teams forced to flee Kelowna due to wildfire risk
It was a sight Broden Bilokreli won't soon forget – stepping off his flight at Kelowna's International Airport and witnessing an ambient orange glow cover the mountains in the distance.
Vancouver
-
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
'Things are looking up': Some evacuation orders lifted, lost homes being counted in B.C.'s Okanagan
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
Regina
-
Crews quickly contain early morning Regina house fire
An early morning house fire on Monday was quickly contained to one floor, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Riders improve to 5-5 following victory against B.C Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are back in the win column after a 34-29 victory against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in Kelowna
As flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
Southern B.C. seeing smoky skies from Vancouver Island to the Alberta border
A haze has settled over virtually all of southern British Columbia as hundreds of wildfires burn across the province.
-
Nanaimo's Ethan Katzberg wins gold in hammer throw at world championships
Canada's Ethan Katzberg smashed his own record and exceeded all expectations, claiming the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.