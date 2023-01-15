Big Brothers Big Sisters seek N.B., mentors as volunteerism declines
Since the start of the pandemic, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Fredericton and Oromocto have seen a growing list of 'Littles', but a drop in volunteerism has altered their ability to match them with 'Bigs'.
"It's harder right now to get Bigs, normally it's very fluid, we would get Littles in and right away we'd get Bigs and so we were able to do the matching that way,” said President Big Brothers Big Sisters Fredericton-Oromocto Anita Legere.
Geoff Durham is a Big Brother of two kids and he said it's a personal pride.
"I find it a little sad, all these kids want is someone to be with,” Durham said. "It's not a huge dedication, it's a personal dedication."
"But because of COVID everything has kind of settled down, and people are staying home and not going out and doing things it's been more challenging for us to try and get Bigs," Legere said.
The growing list of Littles is sitting at 25 unmatched kids.
"I find we're not asking you like a job to be here 8 hours a day, its one day a week,” he said.
Volunteers and children are able to work out times to meet everyone’s schedule.
"You do things that you're interested in doing,” Legere said. "They know the children, they know the families and they interview the Bigs as well to try and find things that they might both be interested in."
Anyone over the age of 18 is able to sign up to be a Big. Through mentoring programs, the organization's main goal is to help kids reach their full potential.
"The satisfaction of seeing the expression on your face each week when you get there, a simple thank you that you get from them like thank you for taking the time,” Durham said.
