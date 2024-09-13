ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Big drop in gas prices across the Maritimes

    The price of gas dropped across the Maritimes overnight, while there was no change in the price of diesel on Prince Edward Island.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax area decreased by four cents. The new minimum price is 151.8 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, the minimum price of regular-self serve is now 153.7 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices in the Halifax area decreased by 3.3 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 156.4 cents per litre.

    The new price of diesel is 158.4 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

    Prince Edward Island

    On P.E.I., the minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by four cents. Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 155.7 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel did not change on the island. The minimum price remains 165.1 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick decreased by 6.7 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 152.3 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel decreased by 3.2 cents. The new maximum price for diesel is 160.9 cents per litre.

