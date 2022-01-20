Big jump in tissue donations, organ referrals after Nova Scotia presumed consent law

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia has seen significant rises in tissue donations as well as tissue and organ referrals one year after its groundbreaking presumed consent law came into effect.

Residents since last January are presumed to agree to donate their organs when they die, unless they opt out. Nova Scotia became the first jurisdiction in North America to adopt such a law.

Nova Scotia Health says there were 155 tissue donors in 2021, a rise of 40 per cent over 2020.

There were also 28 people who consented to donate their organs, and 23 of them were successful donors.

A total of 1,581 tissue referrals were made in 2021, a rise of 228 per cent over 2020, and more than 200 referrals were made for organ donations, a rise of about 130 per cent over the previous year.

Dr. Stephen Beed, medical director of the province's organ and tissue donation program, said today in an interview that while encouraging, he would like to see the numbers of annual donations and referrals increase much more.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.