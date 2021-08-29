SAINT JOHN -- The glow of a giant floating moon in uptown Saint John pulled in hundreds of people this weekend.

The 2021 Moonlight Bazaar on Saturday night was the first major festival in the region to be organized since the pandemic began, signaling a return to signature events.

The festival became possible when New Brunswick entered its Green phase of COVID-19 recovery in late July.

"To see this amount of people in one space right now is actually a pretty good feeling,” said Joseph Thomas on Canterbury Street, Saturday night.

Others admitted to feeling a bit conflicted about the big crowd.

“It feels weird, it definitely feels weird,” said Sarah Hubb. “It almost feels like the before times, but also should we be doing this yet? You don’t know how to feel about the whole thing."

“Should I have my mask on? That person has a mask on. But most people don’t have a mask on. Where am I at? How do I feel? I don’t know," said Hubb.

Musician Jason Crawley said he had no concerns about being around the crowds of people, because he’s vaccinated. Crawley, who is a member of Sonic Detour, said he was in awe of how many people attended the festival.

“To see that many people all in one spot at the same time, it is kind of overwhelming to be honest, just with where we’ve been kind of restricted, right?”

Event organizers said the site was expanded this year to allow more space for more people, including sod being placed on additional streets for sitting.