SYDNEY, N.S. -- Most business sectors have been affected by COVID-19, and that includes the craft beer industry -- which until now had been burgeoning.

But it appears home deliveries of locally produced alcohol during the pandemic have been a hit.

The Breton Brewing home delivery van has been spotted all over the Cape Breton Regional Municipality during the pandemic.

"We're on the road Monday to Friday every day," says Bryan MacDonald, who drives the van."And certainly there's orders going all the time, so it's been fairly busy."

With bars and restaurants closed during the pandemic, MacDonald says his brewery has taken a hit and has had to lay off some part-time staff.

But being able to do business at a safe distance on peoples' doorsteps has lessened the blow.

"It saves time, it saves gas," says customer Mark Inglis. "There's a novelty to it as well. It's really fun and exciting to get something right to my door that I wouldn't typically get."

It's been a tough time for an industry that until now, has known a lot of success.

According to the Canadian Craft Brewers Association, more than 40 per cent of breweries reported a revenue drop of over 50 per cent for March.

More than 60 per cent have cash reserves of three months or less.

Five per cent have closed temporarily, while others are unsure how much longer they can stay open.

For some, home drop-offs have been a saving grace.

"We're not as busy as we would have been otherwise, but it's certainly helpful," MacDonald said. "And I think as the summer goes on, it's going to be important for us to be able to continue to do that."

Some maritime producers of wines, ciders and spirits have been offering home deliveries too.

It has some wondering if this might even continue when COVID-19 is over.

"If the business model worked, and if the cost per delivery made sense, I think it would be great if they continued to do this after the pandemic," Inglis said.