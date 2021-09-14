HALIFAX -- Earlier this year, Robert Hyslop lost his mother Barbara to cancer. Hyslop says it hit him hard and it was a life learning experience.

"Before mom was diagnosed with cancer, I did not know much about palliative care or end-of-life care," said Hyslop.

Near the end of Barbara Hyslop's life, she lived in a hospice care facility.

"Hospice was fantastic," said Hyslop. "It was a professional situation and the doctors and nurses knew what to do to care for her in her final days."

Now, missing his mom and motivated by gratitude, Hyslop is on his bike every day and playing the bagpipes. He is doing both to raise money for the Hospice Society of Greater Halifax.

"I just wanted to show what one person can do when motivated by a good cause," said Hyslop.

Hyslop has set up a GoFundMe page.

Each day he jumps on his bike and travels more than 100 kilometres.

"We have raised $14,500 so far," said Hyslop. "I am hoping to raise $15,000 by the time we get back to Halifax."

Each time he stops for a rest, he pulls out his bagpipes to raise awareness and even more money through on the spot donations.

"I just try to spark up as many conversations as possible about end-of-life care," said Hyslop. "And, so far, the response has been fantastic."