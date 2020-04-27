ST.GEORGE, N.B. -- A birthday parade, with nearly 150 vehicles, delivered an incredible show of support for a New Brunswick man battling ALS.

When Sid Kernighan woke up Saturday morning, he had no idea the kind of surprise his daughters had in store for him. Then he noticed the traffic coming down his street in St. George, N.B.

“I could look up the hill and I said, ‘Gee, what's going on there?’” recalls Kernighan.

“Karen (his wife) says, ‘I think that's for you.’”

The traffic was the result of a parade of vehicles driving by Kernighan’s home in celebration of his 62nd birthday.

When Kernighan’s daughters, Cara Hatt and Debbie Walsh, set out to surprise him they expected to see maybe 50 vehicles take part in the drive-by celebration. They couldn’t have been happier when nearly three times that number showed up.

“I showed up to the high school at probably 10 after 10 and there was some transport trucks lined up, never really thought anything of it. About 10:30, the high school parking lot was completely packed,” says Hatt.

Kernighan’s wife Karen says people came from all over to spread some birthday cheer.

“St. Stephen, Blacks Harbour, Back Bay, Digdeguash, Pennfield, it was just amazing,” says Karen Kernighan.

This is Kernighan’s first birthday since being diagnosed with ALS in August 2019. His friends and family say they wanted to make sure it was a special day.

“We love him dearly. He would do anything for us, so we try to do the best for him,” says Walsh.