HALIFAX -- More than a dozen lawyers converged on a Halifax courtroom today to make their pitches to represent creditors owed $260 million in the QuadrigaCX cryptocurrency debacle.

In all, three teams of lawyers have applied to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to represent 115,000 cryptocurrency traders, who are owed $70 million in cash and $190 million in Bitcoins and other digital assets.

The law firms chosen as representative council will work closely with the affected QuadrigaCX users, as a court-appointed monitor continues to look for the money they are owed.

At one point during the hearing today, the lawyer representing QuadrigaCX admitted the company had already run out of money.

The Vancouver-based exchange was shut down Jan. 28 following the sudden death of its CEO and sole director, 30-year-old Gerald Cotten.

He led his five-year-old virtual business from his home north of Halifax.

Court documents say the $190 million in missing cryptocurrency is apparently locked in offline digital wallets -- but they are beyond the reach of the company because Cotten was the only person who had the encrypted pass codes.