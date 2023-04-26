Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia celebrates 40 years

Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia 40th anniversary celebrations in Cherry Brook, N.S., on Apr. 26, 2023. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV Atlantic) Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia 40th anniversary celebrations in Cherry Brook, N.S., on Apr. 26, 2023. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island