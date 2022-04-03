Blackville, N.B. RCMP searching for vehicle involved in hit and run with bus

Blackville RCMP is seeking public assistance to identify and find the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run with a bus in Williamstown, N.B.

On Saturday, around 12:15 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a bus struck by a car on Highway 8 near Anderson Bridge and Williamstown Road.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene prior before officers arrived.

A description of the vehicle is unavailable but police say it was last seen travelling southwest on Highway 8, and would have significant damage.

Police say no one on the bus at the time of the collision was injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the vehicle or driver involved are to contact Blackville RCMP at 506-843-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.