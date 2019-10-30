HALIFAX -- Work on a major highway interchange upgrade in the Halifax area is expected to wrap up by the end of the year, but it can't soon-enough for some of the people who live nearby.

Some say their properties are being damaged by ongoing blasting.

Diane Belzevick says the trouble started last year when she got a notice saying construction crews would be blasting not far from her neighbourhood.

"All through the winter, they blasted, and there were times I felt my house shake," she said.

While she was laying out ant bait in the spring, she noticed cracks in the foundation of her nine-year-old house and started counting.

There were 11 in all, with a repair-bill of almost $4,000. Insurance won't cover it, and the blasting company told her the house was too far away for it to be responsible.

Initial work on the Highway 102-103 interchange started in the spring of 2018, and has been ongoing ever since.

Neighbours have been forewarned when blasting is scheduled, but it would be hard to miss.

Others have reported damage, too.

A few houses up the street from Belzevick, a 30-gallon aquarium broke during a blasting-period.

"That caused an extreme amount of damage to the flooring upstairs, on the main level, and then downstairs on the bottom-level as well," said Sydney Cossar.

Damage there was in the tens of thousands, but insurance agreed to foot the bill.

Belzevick did hear from the blasting company shortly after CTV News reached out to them today: they are sending someone to inspect her home.

There was no direct response to our inquiry by news time.

"I'm hoping to find-out if anybody will take responsibility," said Belzevick.

The $20-million interchange project was supposed to be finished this fall, but there's clearly more to do.

People in the Mount Royal subdivision got letters the other day that blasting at the site will resume around Nov. 4 and continue for another three months.