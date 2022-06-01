Block in jet stream keeps region cool, blustery; watch for first named Atlantic storm

While parts of Ontario and Quebec sizzled with some summer-like temperatures Tuesday — Toronto Pearson Airport hit 32 C — it was generally cool and windy for the Maritimes.

Can we expect the arrival of some of the heat to our west? It doesn’t look likely.

A block in the jet stream, the faster moving winds higher up in the atmosphere, has hit pause on the overall progression of weather systems through eastern Canada.

That leaves the Maritimes stuck between a low pressure system near eastern Newfoundland and high pressure to our west. The gradient between the two weather systems continues to drive the cooler, north wind.

We’ll shake free of this weather pattern Friday through the weekend, though it will come with periods of cloudier, showery weather. The heat experienced in Ontario and Quebec will not materialize for the Maritimes.

There is a risk of frost Wednesday night. A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of New Brunswick and there is a lower risk of patchy frost for western areas of Nova Scotia. The risk is highest for areas away from the coast and at lower elevation.

From frost to the tropics, there is a high likelihood of our regions getting its first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season shortly. An area of showers and thunderstorms near the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico is being given an 80 per cent chance of tropical system formation in the next 5 days.

Should that formation take place and the storm is named, it would be called Alex. There is a second area being watched just northeast of the Bahamas but it’s only being given a 10 per cent chance of development at this time.

Last week the NOAA and Canadian Hurricane Centre issued a forecast for an above average Atlantic hurricane season when it comes to the number of tropical storms and hurricanes they expect to develop. We are now in the Atlantic hurricane season which spans June 1 to November 30.