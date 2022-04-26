Blocked system brings persistent cool and soggy conditions into the weekend

A pattern flip is set to bring a prolonged period of cloudy, showery, and cooler weather for the Maritimes mid-week into the weekend.

An extended weather front moving to the U.S. eastern seaboard will develop a low-pressure system that will move to a position near southwestern Nova Scotia by late Wednesday.

That low then hits the brakes and meanders in the vicinity of the region through Friday with a good chance it could influence our weather well into the weekend.

The cause? A blocking pattern in the jet stream that develops over the northern Atlantic.

The jet stream is a pattern of faster winds aloft in the atmosphere that wraps, west-to-east, in a wave like pattern around the northern hemisphere. Occasionally the jet stream can develop a pattern of a deep trough (or dip) followed by a high ridge (or crest).

That has the effect of throwing up a big “stop” sign for any low-pressure systems entering the trough from the west with the ridge blocking progress to the east. The trapped low will persist until it either gradually dissipates or the jet stream pattern changes allowing it to move eastward again.

The effect? Rain and showers develop for the Maritimes on Wednesday and persist into at least Thursday accompanied by patchy fog and drizzle.

Rainfall totals will be varied across the region through that period but will generally total 20 to 40 mm for central and southern New Brunswick as well as Prince Edward Island. Nova Scotia totals will be a touch lower with a general 10 to 25 mm.

Additionally, northern New Brunswick could see snow mix on Wednesday night and Thursday.

That snow has the potential to accumulate to totals of 5 to 15 cm in northern areas of the province, particularly in the more mountainous areas.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by Environment Canada for northern New Brunswick.

Cool and mainly cloudy conditions will last into the weekend along with a chance of showers or a mix of showers and flurries. Current indications are that we can expect to break out of the pattern by late Sunday into Monday.