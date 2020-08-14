HALIFAX -- Canadian Blood Services has launched a campaign to recruit donors while honouring the victims of April’s Nova Scotia mass shootings.

The campaign, called #NovaScotiaStrong, will last two weeks from August 14-31.

Canadians are encouraged to donate blood at their nearest donor centre or mobile event in memory of all the lives lost in this tragic event.

“Following the horrific events this past April in Nova Scotia, the province and the country rallied to share their love and support for the families of the victims taken,” said Peter MacDonald, director of donor relations for Canadian Blood Services Atlantic. “We are proud to expand this support and love for the victims and their families in the form of blood donation from all Canadians.”

One of the victims of the shootings was Tom Bagley, who was a dedicated blood donor himself, reaching 100 donations.

Bagley’s family plans to donate blood in his honour during the campaign, with his daughter Charlene scheduled to donate at the Milford. N.S. blood donor event on August 17.

“If you knew my dad, he probably helped you at some point in your life,” said Charlene Bagley. “I grew up seeing this all the time when he would drop anything to help out someone in need. I recently discovered that he received a certificate for donating blood 100 times. He was O-negative and donating blood was something he believed was important.”

Donors are encouraged to show their support by sharing photos, videos and their reasons for donating on social media using the hashtag #NovaScotiaStrong.