Blue-green algae blooms found in two P.E.I. bodies of water

Blue-green algae blooms have been found in two bodies of water on Prince Edward Island, according to the chief public health office.

The presence of a blue-green algae bloom was found in Parson’s Creek in Stanhope and Deroche Pond in Point Deroche.

Blue-green algae can form scum on the surface of freshwater ponds or lakes and can cause skin rashes and eye irritation.

Island officials are warning residents that people who ingest water containing blue-green algae can experience nausea, vomiting, sore throat, diarrhea or abdominal cramps.

Pet owners are also being warned to keep their animals away from the water.

