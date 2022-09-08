Boat operator, ATV driver arrested for impaired driving in Lunenburg area
RCMP in Nova Scotia say they arrested two men for impaired driving in Lunenburg County over the Labour Day long weekend.
On Saturday, RCMP were patrolling Highway 3 near Chester around 1:40 a.m. when an officer saw an ATV driving on the road. Police say the driver showed signs of impairment during a traffic stop and failed a roadside breath sample.
The 32-year-old man from East Chester was arrested and taken into custody.
The man gave further breath samples that registered 110mg%, according to police.
Later that day, police responded to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance on Bush Island just after 7:30 p.m.
When an officer arrived on scene on Wharf Road, they saw a fishing boat “maneuvering in circles repeatedly for several minutes.”
According to police, the driver of the boat showed “significant” signs of impairment after he docked and left the boat at a nearby wharf.
The 41-year-old Bush Island man was arrested for impaired operation of a vessel.
He was taken into custody where police say he gave breath samples that registered 190mg% and 170mg%.
Both men are facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and operation of a conveyance 80mg% or over.
They were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.
