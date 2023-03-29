Boat set on fire in downtown St. Stephen, man arrested: N.B. RCMP

The RCMP says a man from St. Stephen, N.B., has been arrested after a boat was set on fire in the community’s downtown area Monday night.

Members with the St. Stephen RCMP responded to a report of a boat on fire behind a business on Milltown Boulevard beside David Alison Ganong Chocolate Park around 10:40 p.m.

The St. Stephen Fire Department, New Brunswick Fire Marshal's Office, and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section also responded to the scene.

Police say they later determined the fire was intentionally set and it was deemed an arson.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident the next day.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the fire and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who lives in the area and may have surveillance footage, to call the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say their investigation is ongoing.